Closures announced for Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Access to areas around Knox Mountain will be limited between May 16 and May 21 to accommodate the 62nd annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb.

The climb takes place from Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19, and access to the park will be limited to event ticket holders on those days, according to a City of Kelowna release.

To allow setup for the event, Knox Mountain Drive will be closed on Thursday, May 16 until 9:30 a.m.

The drive will then be open for the remainder of the day, the release said, with possible disruptions and increased traffic.

Knox Mountain Drive and the base parking lot will be fully closed from Friday, May 17 until Tuesday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m.

The off-leash dog park, tennis courts and disc golf areas will also be closed from Thursday, May 16 until Monday, May 21.

Also to accommodate event setup, there will be parking restrictions on the north side of Broadway Avenue on Friday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To accommodate setup and teardown, public access to the park and the dog park will be limited on Friday, May 17 and Monday, May 20.

Public access to Paul’s Tomb will be available through Poplar Point Drive.

