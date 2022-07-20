Closures for Kelowna’s Clement Avenue begin July 25

Lane closures start July 25 on Clement Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets for water main replacement.

Drivers can expect delays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., as the south side of Clement eastbound will be closed and traffic in both directions will be diverted to the north side of the median. There will be no parking on Clement between Ellis and St. Paul streets during construction.

Access to Clement from St. Paul will be closed on the south side and traffic will be detoured on Coronation Avenue. Access to businesses and properties will be facilitated by traffic-control personnel and signage.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather depending. Also, work may occur outside of regular construction hours including evenings, overnight, and weekends to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of construction in the area.

City of KelownaConstructionKelownaTraffic