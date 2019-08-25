Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Weather forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen looks spectacular

Cloudy Okanagan skies are in Sunday’s forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen regions. (Black Press Media)

The final week of summer vacation for Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen students is going to be a hot one.

But to get there, we must endure some cloud and drizzle.

Environment Canada is calling for clouds and morning showers throught the regions.

In Vernon and Kelowna, mornings showers are anticipated with clouds and a 30 per cent chance of precipitation in the forecast for later in the day. Highs will reach 22 degrees with overnight lows down to nine degrees Celsius.

For Penticton, clouds are in Sunday’s forecast, highs of 22 degrees, low of 10 degrees.

In Salmon Arm, mornings showers will give way to increased cloudiness, high of 22, low of 12.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast for Revelstoke and fog patches are expected overnight. Highs will reach 20 degrees, the overnight low will be nine degrees.

For Keremeos, you can expect sunshine today with some cloudy period morning, and the clouds will clear in the afternoon. Highs of 22 in the forecast, overnight low of 10.

In Princeton, there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday, giving way to mainly cloudy skies and clearing in the afternoon. Highs of 21, overnight low of six.

For all regions, sunshine is in the forecast Monday through Saturday, with highs reaching 30 degrees mid-week.

