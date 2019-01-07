Cloudy skies ahead for Kelowna

The weekly weather report predicts clouds, flurries and rain

Cloudy skies will hover over Kelowna this week.

Today residents will wake up to cloudy skies, 2ºC with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early in morning and again in the afternoon. It will clear up this evening in time for the 15 kilometre winds nature has in store overnight when temperatures drop to -10ºC.

The temperature will hover around 2ºC for the week, dropping to a low of -3ºC on Tuesday and a high of 3ºC in time for the weekend on Friday that is expected to linger through Sunday.

A 30 per cent chance of flurries and increasing cloudiness will come through the city on Tuesday. The 15 kilometer winds will continue through the day and are not expected to stay the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be met with flurries and temperatures will be -2ºC through the day and evening.

On Thursday a chance of rain and showers are in store for Kelowna, during the day temperatures will reach 2ºC and drop to 0ºC overnight.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures rise to 3ºC with a chance of showers on Friday and a chance of rain and flurries on Saturday. Both nights temperatures will drop to 0ºC.

Sunday will be cloudy and will be 3ºC.

