Club for girls with neuro-developmental differences gains provincial recognition

Girls Club, a club for girls with neuro-developmental differences, is gaining provincial attention with three recent nominations in the Autism BC – Excellence in Autism Awards.

With five chapters around BC, three of these chapters were informed that they had been nominated for AutismBC Community Impact Awards, with the Okanagan Chapter being short listed for the prestigious awards. The 2019 shortlist for the Awards includes volunteers, professionals, businesses and self-advocates from across the province.

“I am not at all surprised that Girls Club – Okanagan was nominated and shortlisted in the B.C. Excellence in Autism Awards again this year. This is an initiative that not only serves the community, but also inspires the community, and AutismBC is a proud supporter. I had the pleasure of attending a Girls Club dress-up tea party this past weekend and I had an absolute blast. I’ve never seen so many beaming girls and parents.” said Julia Boyle, director of operations, AutismBC.

The awards night, held on Friday, April 26 recognized and celebrated the impact of individuals, organizations and groups whose work positively influences the lives of individuals affected by autism.

“As a club that celebrates all types of neuro diversity, including autism, it is an honour for not one but three of our Chapters to have been nominated for these awards,” said Vicky Ryan, Girls Club founder and chapter director.

“The premise of Girls Club is that all girls wish to connect and form meaningful relationships with others. We provide ongoing free meetups and activities for our girls in order to provide them with the opportunities to foster friendships in a safe and fun environment.

The Okanagan Chapter, run by Chapter Director Bree Cawley, has been operating for almost two years in the Okanagan, and serves close to 100 families in the region. The Chapter is 100 per cent volunteer run, by Cawley and a small crew of volunteers, including Kayleigh Banman, who along with Cawley was able to attend the awards evening this past week.

For more information visit www.inGIRLSCLUB.com