CMHA Vernon Crisis Chat celebrates six-month milestone

With more than 20,000 calls and interactions every year, CMHA seeks more volunteers for Interior

The Interior Crisis Line Network (ICLN) Vernon site launched its chat service six months ago and is now seeking more volunteers to man the lines.

Since the Crisis Line’s launch in 2012, calls have doubled from 9,000 to over 20,000 each year. The Chat Line, which is celebrating its six-month mark, gives access to support and assistance for those who may not feel comfortable speaking on the phone.

Through the web-based chat program, people can connect with a responder and get the same help they would if they were to call the Crisis Line.

The innovative network spans across Cranbrook, Kelowna, Vernon, Trail and Williams Lake and trained specialists work collaboratively to meet provincial standards and provide short-term emotional support, crisis de-escalation and intervention 24-7 to those in need across the Interior.

Since its launch in 2012, however, calls have doubled from 9,000 to over 20,000 each year. Now, with increased calls and chat interactions, the ICLN is seeking more volunteers in Vernon.

Training in Vernon will begin on Jan. 18, 2020, and intake interviews have already begun. Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to call 250-542-3114 ext. 236, or visit cmhavernon.ca.

If you are someone in need of support, call 1-888-353-2273 or visit interiorcrisisline.com and click the crisis chat link. Currently, volunteers are monitoring chat interactions Thursday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m. ICLN is looking to expand this availability soon.

READ MORE: 'Kind of lacking:' Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won't fund spinal surgery

READ MORE: Vernon students get course in financial literacy

