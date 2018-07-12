A photo posted to Twitter by Owen Laukkanen shows a train derailment north of Pemberton, B.C.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

A derailment involving a Canadian National Railway freight has toppled one car into a lake and left a second partially in the water near Pemberton, British Columbia.

CN says the accident involving a total of 11 cars happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on tracks running beside Gates Lake, 25 kilometres north of Pemberton.

CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that the train was hauling wood pulp, no dangerous goods were involved and no one was hurt.

She says the other nine derailed box cars remain on the lake embankment and crews and equipment continue to arrive to carry out the cleanup.

Fenske says it’s not known when the tracks will reopen, but it’s expected work will continue through the day.

Related: MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

Related: One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed
Next story
BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Just Posted

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

Your comments on how Vancouver Career College cut its courses due to a homeless shelter

The Kelowna college listed safety concerns for its students as a reason for closure

Lake Country blacksmithing competition makes anvils sing

Sound of the Forge is July 28-29 at Blind Tiger Winery

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Okanagan man nominated for Canadian Country Music Association awards

Penticton-based Invictus Entertainment up for a number of CCMA awards

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Most Read