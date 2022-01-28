Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

12 people were arrested for blockading CN Rail’s north line near New Hazelton in February 2020.

Canadian National Railway says it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service announced in April it was not in the public interest to pursue criminal contempt charges against protesters, but a B.C. Supreme Court ruling last month found CN could continue its own legal action.

In an email statement Friday, Canadian National says it is satisfied the injunction was “ultimately enforced” and the company “does not intend to pursue criminal or civil contempt against any of the protesters.”

Twelve people, including three hereditary chiefs, were arrested for blockading CN Rail’s north line near New Hazelton in February 2020.

The arrests occurred as demonstrations, including several rail blockades, took place across Canada in solidarity with Indigenous opposition to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across hereditary territories in northern B.C.

An update posted by Coastal GasLink this week says construction of the 670-kilometre pipeline between Dawson Creek and the liquefied natural gas facility near Kitimat is 60 per cent finished, with completion expected by the end of this year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

LNG

Previous story
Princeton mayor calls out Trudeau for lack of support to flooded town
Next story
Woman files human rights complaint over B.C. health authority policy banning N95s

Just Posted

The Rockets host Vancouver on the second of a home-and-home on Saturday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to make it four straight, UBCO hosts Pride Night

Photo L-R: Society of Hope executive director, Luke Stack, associate VP operations B.C. Housing, Kelley Miller, Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran, president, Society of Hope, Phillip Lambert (Gary Barnes/Kelowna Capital News)
New affordable housing under construction in Kelowna

Football is about to become an official course for Grade 12 students at Rutland Senior Secondary next fall. (File photo)
School briefs: Central Okanagan school program connects students with jobs

Midway RCMP arrested three suspects who allegedly fled police in Oliver in this late-model Dodge Caliber. One of the suspects allegedly backed the car into a police cruiser, denting the Dodge’s rear passenger quarter-panel. Photo: Submitted
Boundary RCMP use spike belt to nab suspects who fled Okanagan police