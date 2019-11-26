Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

A suspect in a Penticton home invasion that led to a police standoff on Oct. 2 is back in custody once again, after allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

According to online court records, Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, has been arrested and charged with three new counts of breach of probation on Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Mason was granted bail by Judge Michelle Daneliuk for the second time on Nov. 19.

The media cannot report on the reasons behind Daneliuk’s decision to grant bail twice as the case is covered under a publication ban.

Mason is facing a charge of break and enter in relation to the Oct. 2 home invasion on Winnipeg Street that later led to a standoff with police at 298 Maple Street. His co-accused, Josef Pavlik, 37, is facing one count of break and enter, one count of uttering threats, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm and one count of assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Mason was originally granted bail on Oct. 22 but was taken back into custody the next day for two counts of breach of probation.

When granting bail a second time, Daneliuk imposed a number of conditions on Mason.

Pavlik’s request for bail was heard on Nov. 19 alongside Mason’s but was denied.

Both Pavlik and Mason are currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Facility awaiting further trial dates.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Mason is set to appear in Penticton court on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. to face his now five breaches of probation charges and two charges related to allegedly possessing and trafficking a controlled substance from a separate incident that occurred in August 2019.

Pavlik will next appear in Penticton court on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. to elect his mode of trial for the charges stemming from the Oct. 2 incident. He will also face three separate charges – two counts of breach of probation and one count of driving while prohibited – arising from an August 2019 incident.

