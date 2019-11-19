Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

One of the co-accused in the Winnipeg Street home invasion on Oct. 2 was granted bail this morning in Penticton court.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk granted bail to Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, with a number of conditions, including that he must wear an electric monitoring device, he must adhere to a curfew between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. where he must remain in his residence at the Granada Inn and he must not have contact with the case’s complainant or witness.

Mason is facing a charge of break and enter in relation to an incident on Oct. 2 on Winnipeg Street that later led to a police standoff at the apartment complex at 298 Maple Street. A publication ban has been imposed on the proceedings, preventing the media from reporting the reasons behind Daneliuk’s decision.

READ MORE: Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Mason was previously granted bail on Oct. 22, but was taken into custody the next day for two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance.

Josef Pavlik, 37, the other co-accused in the case, appeared via closed circuit TV from the Okanagan Correctional Centre alongside Mason on Tuesday morning. He is facing one count of break and enter, one count of uttering threats, one count of roberry with a restricted/prohibited firearm and one count of assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged following armed standoff gets bail

At the time of the alleged offence, Pavlik was under a recognizance order from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals and a recognizance order from the Penticton court. His bail application was denied and he will remain in custody until their next court date on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m., where both Mason and Pavlik will elect a mode of trial for their separate breach of undertaking or recognizance charges.

