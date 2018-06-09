Co-workers raise funds for Kelowna man with brain injury

Mohsen Mogimkhan is in the hospital after a road rage incident

After a Kelowna man was hospitalized after sustaining a brain injury, his co-workers are rallying behind him.

Employees at Kelowna Toyota started a GoFundMe June 7 for Mohsen Mogimkhan, who remains in the hospital at this time after a road rage incident, May 29.

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of, “a physical fight between two males near Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street. Police arrived on scene to discover an unconscious male in the roadway, who appeared to be in medical distress,” the RCMP said in a news release.

General sales manager Indy Brar said he doesn’t have any family from Canada and he moved to Kelowna from Edmonton on his own.

“He’s still getting fed through tubes and he can’t really talk.”

Mogimkhan’s memory has also been affected.

“He doesn’t remember if he has a credit card,” Brar said.

There are bills to pay and an apartment to keep, so his co-workers want to ensure things are getting looked after.

Brar said the team has fondly nicknamed him “Molson” after the beer.

“He’s a pretty happy guy.”

As of Saturday morning, more than $3,000 has been raised.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.