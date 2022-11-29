Doug White, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, will join the premier’s office at Special Counsel on Indigenous Reconciliation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Doug White, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, will join the premier’s office at Special Counsel on Indigenous Reconciliation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coast Salish lawyer Doug White joining B.C. premier’s office to speed reconciliation

White will work on issues held up between multiple government ministries

Premier David Eby has created a new role within his personal office, to be devoted to advancing the interests of Indigenous Peoples.

Coast Salish lawyer Doug White will now serve at Special Counsel to the Premier on Indigenous Reconciliation. His role will be to help expedite issues held up between multiple government ministries, Eby said Tuesday (Nov. 29), speaking at the 2022 First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver.

Eby said one of the main challenges he has seen to creating change for Indigenous communities while working in government, is that issues often involve the work of numerous provincial ministries and the federal government. This can mean long delays on changes communities desperately need.

“Doug will identify those and help move them through the system,” Eby said.

White is a practising lawyer and Chair of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. He is also the director of the Nanaimo Port Authority, and the former chief and councillor of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

He and Eby worked hand-in-hand on creating B.C.’s First Nations justice strategy.

READ ALSO: New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFirst NationsIndigenous reconcilliation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways
Next story
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals

Just Posted

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll, 43, has been missing since Dec. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops. (Kamloops RCMP)
Kamloops police reveal new information on missing Kelowna man

File photo
Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

$662,433 has been set aside for a Kelowna program aimed at Indigenous harm reduction. (File photo)
Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna

Peachland council is looking at limiting building heights along its popular Beach Avenue to three-storeys. (District of Peachland)
Peachland council wants all of Beach Avenue considered for building height limits