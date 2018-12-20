Amnesty International Canada says the federal government needs to appoint a special representative to hear from Indigenous women coerced into being sterilized. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Coerced sterilization reports sparking concern in Canada’s medical community

Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed without free, prior and informed consent

The Canadian Medical Association is “very concerned” about recent reports of forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women in Canada.

Its president Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed on him or her without free, prior and informed consent, adding that pressuring women into being sterilized is not only a violation of a victim’s human rights but also a violation of medical ethics.

Osler says the association supports an Ontario senator’s call for a national study of the issue and it also plans to participate in a federal, provincial and territorial working group pitched by the federal government.

READ MORE: $500 million lawsuit proposed on coerced sterilization in Alberta

Last week, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott and Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor sent a letter to provincial and territorial ministers, as well as members of the medical community, to express concern over recent reports on forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women in Canada.

Sterilization victims have expressed concern about the approach, fearing it does little to respect the trauma they’ve been through or prevent it from happening to other women.

During an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the practice “heinous” but stressed the importance of the working group of senior officials to oversee measures to improve cultural safety in health systems.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man robs B.C. gas station with red underwear on his head as disguise
Next story
B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Just Posted

Westside to get technology focused library

The Okanagan Regional Library will be opening the second Westside location in spring

Dan Mangan addresses his colliding worlds with fifth album

The Vancouver based musician will perform in Kelowna Feb. 13

UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

It is believed the fire started in a carport

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Nail salon fights, famous trumpeters, oh my!

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

Adding more women’s and unisex bathrooms could help stores’ bottom line: UBC

The time customers spend waiting for the washroom is time they could have spent shopping

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Coerced sterilization reports sparking concern in Canada’s medical community

Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed without free, prior and informed consent

Allowing municipalities to opt out of pot shops helps black market: experts

Ontario government said that it will only issue 25 retail licences by April

Three-year-old run over in Prince George parking lot

One tire of an SUV drove completely over the child’s mid-section

Most Read