Cold case files: Dead infant found on South Okanagan beach in 1982

Penticton RCMP releasing info on historical missing person and found human remains investigations

Over the course of the next six weeks the Penticton RCMP said they are going to be releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations.

In the afternoon on Feb. 14, 1982, a person walking their dog came across a body of an unidentified infant female on Skaha Beach near the Okanagan River Channel.

It was believed the infant had been in the water for several days and was washed ashore. There were no signs of physical trauma. Officers found no leads by investigating recent births at the Penticton Hospital.

Related: Penticton RCMP still searching for answers on human remains found

“It has been 36 years since the discovery was made and the police investigation remains active with no contact from family members. Police are seeking assistance from community members to help find out what happened to baby Jane Doe,” said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

If you have any information related to this or any other investigation, please contact Cpl. Jill Wrigglesworth 250-770-4714 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

