Cold case files: Human remains found in the South Okanagan

Foul play determined in death of woman who went missing

Penticton RCMP are releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations.

On May 7, 1997, the remains of Diane Stewart were discovered on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

Stewart had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 1997, after she left a New Year’s Eve party on the Penticton Indian Band reserve and was never heard from again. Stewart was last seen walking West on Westhills Drive wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and winter boots.

Through a forensic autopsy it was determined that Stewart died as a result of foul play.

“The RCMP is committed to following up on investigations, no matter how old the files are, in the hopes of providing answers to families and justice for any wrong doing,” said Cpl. James Rutledge in a news release.

Penticton RCMP continue to investigate this homicide. If you have any information related to this homicide, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

