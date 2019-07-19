Cold case files: Investigation continues for unidentified South Okanagan remains

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with respect to a case that is almost 23 years old.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 1996, Penticton RCMP discovered the remains of an adult male in and around the 2700 block of Skaha Lake Road.
The identity of the deceased male was established as Edward Howe, a then 41-year-old resident of Penticton. Howe’s death was deemed suspicious and the investigation remains open.
Anyone who may have information in regard to the death of Edward HOWE is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492- 4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
