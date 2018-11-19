Cold case files: Penticton RCMP still searching for answers on human remains found

Penticton RCMP are hoping that re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public

Over the course of the next six weeks the Penticton RCMP said they are going to be releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations.

“The Penticton RCMP are hoping that by re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public in cases that have gone cold,” said Cpl. James Rutledge, the acting commander of the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section. “The RCMP is committed to following up on investigations, no matter how old the files are, in the hopes of providing answers to families and justice for any wrong doing.”

Penticton File 1991-15384 – Hunter Finds Human Remains

On Nov. 2, 1991, a hunter was walking a 4.5 kilometres north of Chute Lake Road when they came upon human remains.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroner service attended the area and conducted a detailed search, as the remains had been scattered by animals. Police said they did not recover a complete skeleton, but did locate some personal belongings. It was determined that the human remains had been at the scene for a period of time approximated to be up to five years prior to their discovery, and could be from as early as January, 1986.

RCMP said there was no determination of cause of death. The B.C. Coroner Service utilized a Forensic Pathologist and a Forensic Odontologist, to determine the following about the remains:

– Male,

– Native or Caucasian,

– 30 to 60 years of age,

– Approximate height of 5’8” (Plus or minus an inch and a half),

– There were no dental fillings present, but the male had several missing teeth.

If you have any information related to this or any other investigation, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

