SilverStar Mountain Resort has had a great season so far, but cold temperatures have closed the backside of the mountain this week. (SilverStar Fecebook photo)

Cold closes backside of Vernon’s ski hill

SilverStar Mountain Resort hovering between -16 and -27

Skiers and boarders won’t be able to hit the backside of SilverStar Mountain Resort for a few days.

The cold snap has forced the hill to close Putnam Creek Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 19-21). The closure is necessary due to safety, as it takes a lot longer for patrol to rescue someone from the backside.

“Bring the long johns – it will be extremely cold over the next several days in the wake of an arctic front,” the resort said.

Monday’s temperatures will see a high of -19 C with a trace of flurries.

More snow, three to seven centimetres, is expected Tuesday with a high of -16 and a low of -27.

The resort offers some tips on how to ski comfortably during this cold snap:

– Layer up! (even the pups are!)

– Take lots of breaks inside to warm up

– Get some hand and toe warmers from Evolve

– Wear a full-face balaclava, no bare skin!

– Do short laps on the gondola

– See our team in Double Diamond to get a fresh cold-weather wax for your skis or board

