Cold Creek wildfire near Keremeos balloons in size

Fire that shut down Highway 3 Wednesday is now under control

Cold Creek fire that started July 12 near Keremeos explodes in size. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

The two-hectare fire that started on July 12 on the Cold Creek Forest Service Road, 35 km out of Keremeos, has exploded in size.

According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the Cold Creek fire has gone from two hectares to 175 ha as of Thursday, July 22.

The wildfire has stayed at two ha since it started July 12 until July 21 when it seemed to flare up.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In the meantime, the wildfire that closed down Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos on Wednesday, has been fully brought under control, said BC Wildfire today.

The fire started around 3 a.m., was originally listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard as .90 hectares in size.

