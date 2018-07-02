Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Rain showers are expected to periodically soak the valley right until Wednesday and if you’re up in the mountains there’s snow.

It already fell on Big White and some mountain passes Monday morning, closing biking trails and putting motorists on high alert. Whistler Blackcomb also got hit with the white stuff, delying the opening of their summer season Peak Chair opening.

This type of weather is expected to persist until Wednesday and temperatures will range from a high of 24 C and a low of 10 C, throughout.

READ ALSO: IT WAS A BAD START TO JUNE

All of this, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist is not the norm for this time of year.

“The average for this time of year is in the mid 20s. So for it to go from the high 30s, down to the low 20s and into the teens for highs is really a shock for us,” said Lundquist. “But, it is not unheard of for this time of year.”

Lundquist said this cooler system will not stick around long as the long-range forecast shows hot weather and sunshine returning at the end of the next week.

