Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

The District of Coldstream has announced the closure of all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake due to rising water levels.

The closures are effective immediately, the district said Thursday ahead of a weekend expected to be filled with thunderstorms and plenty of rain.

“This step is being taken as a result of continually rising and high water levels on Kalamalka Lake. Creating waves near the shoreline needs to be avoided to prevent damage to property or contribute to shoreline erosion,” said Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel.

Private docks are also at risk from waves and high water levels. Homeowners are asked to secure docks by making sure anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible.

“Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items,” Seibel said.

Boat launches in Enderby, Eagle Bay and Sorrento have also been closed as high water levels continue to affect the region.

Meanwhile, the District of Coldstream office is set to reopen to the public on June 1.

Front counter service for bill payments and general inquiries will be available for walk-in visitors. All other essential services including, but not limited to, development inquiries, building permits, cemetery, utilities, public works and administration should be co-ordinated through appointment only.

“Contacting the office by phone or email is still the quickest method for immediate service,” the district said Friday.

Those visiting the office following its June 1 reopening are asked to obey all signage when entering and exiting the office, maintain physical distancing, make use of the hand sanitizer station and fill out paperwork in advance to make for a smoother visit.

Brendan Shykora

