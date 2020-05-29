The District of Coldstream’s municipal offices will open June 1 amid COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

All boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake have been closed effective immediately

The District of Coldstream has announced the closure of all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake due to rising water levels.

The closures are effective immediately, the district said Thursday ahead of a weekend expected to be filled with thunderstorms and plenty of rain.

“This step is being taken as a result of continually rising and high water levels on Kalamalka Lake. Creating waves near the shoreline needs to be avoided to prevent damage to property or contribute to shoreline erosion,” said Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel.

Private docks are also at risk from waves and high water levels. Homeowners are asked to secure docks by making sure anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible.

“Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items,” Seibel said.

Boat launches in Enderby, Eagle Bay and Sorrento have also been closed as high water levels continue to affect the region.

Meanwhile, the District of Coldstream office is set to reopen to the public on June 1.

Front counter service for bill payments and general inquiries will be available for walk-in visitors. All other essential services including, but not limited to, development inquiries, building permits, cemetery, utilities, public works and administration should be co-ordinated through appointment only.

“Contacting the office by phone or email is still the quickest method for immediate service,” the district said Friday.

Those visiting the office following its June 1 reopening are asked to obey all signage when entering and exiting the office, maintain physical distancing, make use of the hand sanitizer station and fill out paperwork in advance to make for a smoother visit.

READ MORE: Enderby boat launch closed ahead of rainy weekend

READ MORE: High water forces closure of a boat launch on Shuswap Lake

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Boatingflood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP pull over vehicle with no licence plate, find drugs inside
Next story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested

Just Posted

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

New portables for city, high school: City of West Kelowna council highlights

Mt. Boucherie Secondary and the city hall will get more portables, and the city will continue visioning project

UPDATE: Kelowna fire crews quickly put out furnace blaze at home on Dilworth Mountain

Crews were called to the scene around 11:40 a.m., Friday

Gas prices rising across the Okanagan, Shuswap

Prices at some gas stations in the Okanagan sit around 115 cents a litre

Kelowna RCMP pull over vehicle with no licence plate, find drugs inside

Officers also responded to a white van in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot with no insurance

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Improper waste disposal leaves Okanagan worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

All boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake have been closed effective immediately

LETTER: Be aware of telephone scam

Call about vehicle warranty raised suspicions

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with storms expected late Saturday

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Most Read