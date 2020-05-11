The Kalavista Boat Launch in the District of Coldstream will be open to all users effective May 15, 2020, as part of its Phase 2 for reopening all parks and public spaces amid COVID-19. (Morning Star file)

Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed

Kalavista boat launch opens May 12 for locals, May 15 for others

Access to Kalamalka Lake is being opened up to boaters, but not beach goers.

Beaches are remaining closed, but Kalavista boat launch is opening this week. Boaters no longer need to secure a booking to launch their boat as a schedule has been set out.

Local residents will have access to the launch May 12, 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is for residents with on-water storage for their boats.

“You will not be able to park in the boat launch parking lot. This is a ‘drop and go’ service,” the district states.

All others will be able to use the launch just in time for the long weekend, starting Friday, May 15. The launch will be open from dawn to dusk for day users and the parking lot will be open.

Meanwhile all beach accesses remain closed. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake accesses.

Kinloch and Westkal boat launch will be used for non-motorized launches only. There is limited parking at both of these locations.

The public is reminded of the following:

• maintain a physical distance of at least two metres (six feet) between yourself and others;

• there is an active Provincial Health Officer order prohibiting gatherings in excess of 50 people;

• continue practicing sound hygiene (cough into an elbow or sleeve, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds).

“We are currently reviewing the details of B.C.’s Restart Plan and how we can improve access to our municipal facilities,” the district states.

READ MORE: High water puts Coldstream residents on evac alert

READ MORE: Boat launches to reopen in Coldstream amid COVID-19

beachesBoatingCoronavirus

