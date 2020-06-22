Coldstream cliff jumping accident kills North Okanagan man

A 32-year-old man failed to resurface after jumping in just after 4 p.m. Sunday; body found Monday

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were out on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday, June 21, trying to find a man who failed to resurface after cliff jumping. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with help from an underwater camera, located the body of a 32-year-old man Monday. (Submitted Photo) Vernon Search and Rescue crews were out on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday, June 21, trying to find a man who failed to resurface after cliff jumping. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with help from an underwater camera, located the body of a 32-year-old man Monday. (Submitted Photo)

One man is dead after a reported cliff jumping accident on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday afternoon, June 21.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to Kal Lake Provincial Park just after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who had jumped from a cliff but did not resurface from the water.

“Numerous citizens attempted to locate the male after he did not re-surface, however, were unsuccessful in doing so,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

The RCMP, along with Vernon Search and Rescue, was deployed to the area and conducted a search using an underwater camera. The body of a 32-year-old Vernon man was recovered on Monday, June 22, by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

“This is a tragic event for all those involved, including the citizens who attempted to locate the male in the water after he failed to resurface,” said Brett. “Cliff diving, although a common occurrence seen on Kalamalka Lake, can be fatal and police are asking those who access the water’s edge to use caution and common sense so that everyone can stay safe and enjoy the incoming summer months.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP will continue to work with the BC Coroners Service.

Brett said there is no further information for release.

READ MORE: Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Mill Creek waterfall

READ MORE: Crews rescue disoriented hiker from Brent Mountain area

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSearch and Rescue