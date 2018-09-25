Coldstream supports Okanagan College Campus residence project

Project would see a 100-bed residence on the Vernon campus in Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is giving a thumbs up to the Okanagan College Vernon campus’ Residence Project.

At the Sept. 24 council meeting, the district approved providing a letter of support to the College for the project.

Related: New board members for Okanagan College

Related: New Okanagan College facility gets students job-ready

According to the district, this project would look to develop a 100-bed residence on the current site of the campus located in Coldstream.

The letter of support will accompany the business case, developed by Okanagan College, for the project, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training for consideration.

