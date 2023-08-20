Burnt grass from flames of the Grouse Complex fires. (Contributed)

Burnt grass from flames of the Grouse Complex fires. (Contributed)

Collection of garbage and recycling resumes in Central Okanagan

Garbage will be collected curbside starting Aug. 21

As of Monday, Aug. 21 residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume across the Central Okanagan for residents who are not on evacuation alert or order. Areas under evacuation alert and order will not have curbside collection and yard waste will not be collected at this time anywhere in the region.

Curbside collection was suspended on Aug.18, due to the wildfire burning in and near the Glenmore landfill. The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has been identified so that residential curbside garbage collection can resume. Curbside recycling collection will also continue.

“While a temporary answer is in place, we ask for your continued understanding as delays in the collection may occur,” said Travis Kendell, RDCO manager of engineering services.

Residents should put their carts onto the street on their scheduled days, which can be found at rdco.com/recycle or on the Recycle Coach app, but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7 p.m. Residents whose garbage and recycling were missed on Friday, August 18, are asked to bring their carts back to the curb for collection on Aug.21.

At this time, the Glenmore Landfill remains closed, including to all commercial haulers until further notice.

READ MORE 500 firefighters battling devastating Kelowna blazes; conditions turning corner

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsGarbageKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flights to resume at Kelowna International Airport
Next story
Lightning caused Roger Creek fire grows to .2 hectares in Shuswap

Just Posted

Food donations roll in to COFB. (Facebook)
Donations pour in for fire evacuees at Central Okanagan Food Bank

Flames are visible from a controlled ignition on the Upper Park Rill fire in Twin Lakes on Sunday. (Penticton Western News)
Penticton adventure company offers shuttle to Vancouver for stranded travellers

Burnt grass from flames of the Grouse Complex fires. (Contributed)
Collection of garbage and recycling resumes in Central Okanagan

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
We might not have a home’: Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate