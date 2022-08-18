Collision at Longhill and Rifle Rd, Kelowna blocks traffic

The incident occurred at approximately 1p.m. on August 18,

A crash between two vehicles blocked traffic at the intersection of Longhill Road and Rifle Road in Kelowna around 1p.m. on Aug. 18.

An ambulance, a fire-truck and police vehicles responded to the scene. A firefighter is directing traffic around the collision.

Debris is being cleared from the road.

One person has been injured by the collision and has been taken to hospital by ambulance. The nature of the injuries are unknown.

A tow truck was needed to clear the scene.

