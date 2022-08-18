(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Collision at Longhill and Rifle Rd, Kelowna blocks traffic

The incident occurred at approximately 1p.m. on August 18,

A crash between two vehicles blocked traffic at the intersection of Longhill Road and Rifle Road in Kelowna around 1p.m. on Aug. 18.

An ambulance, a fire-truck and police vehicles responded to the scene. A firefighter is directing traffic around the collision.

Debris is being cleared from the road.

One person has been injured by the collision and has been taken to hospital by ambulance. The nature of the injuries are unknown.

A tow truck was needed to clear the scene.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crash on Bennett Bridge gnarls traffic into Kelowna
Next story
Pope says not enough evidence to open sex assault probe against Quebec cardinal

Just Posted

Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and team Czechia are off to the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships (Photo - Martin Voltr/@kelowna_rockets - Twitter)
Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Collision at Longhill and Rifle Rd, Kelowna blocks traffic

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash on Bennett Bridge gnarls traffic into Kelowna

West Kelowna councillor Jayson Zilkie was first elected in 2018. (Photo/Jayson Zilkie/Twitter)
Family first, says West Kelowna councillor not seeking re-election