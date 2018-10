Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident in West Kelowna Sunday, Oct. 28. (David Ogilvie photo)

A collision forced the closure of Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna Sunday, Oct. 28.

David Ogilvie, a photographer on scene, said the accident that occurred Sunday afternoon was a head-on collision.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident or extent of any injuries sustained as a result.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.