UPDATE: RCMP expect Highway 1 closure west of Salmon Arm to be lengthy

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating accident scene

Update: June 25, 1 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is expected to be closed for some time as police investigate the scene of a collision.

Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott West says the collision scene is examined by regional highway patrol officers and collision analysis and reconstruction services, and that the only diversion route for heavy transport trucks at this time is via Highway 97.

West recommends referring to Drive BC for diversion routes for personal motor vehicle traffic.

Original story:

A motor-vehicle accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm.

The collision is west of the 50th Ave. NW/Pierre’s Point Road intersection.

Emergency responders are on scene and Drive BC reports an assessment of the collision is in progress.

