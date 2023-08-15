UPDATE: Highway 3 reopen near Cawston after crash

The crash happened around 11 p.m.

Late night crash on Highway 3 near Cawston. (DriveBC)

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.

Highway 3 is now open following a vehicle crash late Monday night.

Original

Highway 3 is closed east of Cawston due to a vehicle collision.

The highway is closed in both directions from Armstrong Drive to Barcelo Road for 3.4 km.

The crash occured some time before 11 p.m., Aug. 14.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

The estimated time for reopening the road is not known.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Check DriveBC.ca for more updates.

READ MORE: Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

breakingBreaking Newscar crashHopePrinceton