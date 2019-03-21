Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

DriveBC is reporting a section of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos is closed due to a collision.

The highway is closed in both directions between Scott Avenue and Hedley-Nickleplate Road. No detour is available at this time and major delays are expected. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 5:30 p.m.

Details about the collision are scarce but a number of Keremeos Review readers report being stopped near local landmark known as Standing Rock.

Sheryl Hare, who lives just outside of Keremeos, told the Review that at about 4:30 p.m. she’d been stopped in a line of cars headed east for about 10 minutes.

“It’s up the road a aways,” she messaged the Review.

Reports from several readers state multiple vehicles might be involved and at least one vehicle might have rolled over.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is on scene and flaggers from Argo are now on scene.

The Review will update as more information becomes available.

