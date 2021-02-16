Collision closes Highway 97B near Black Road/Auto Road SE intersection

Second, single-vehicle accident reported in 1200 block of 97B

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision on Highway 97B near the Black Road/Auto Road SE intersection.

Firefighters are on the scene of the collision just south of the intersection where southbound traffic is being redirected onto Black Road.

A second incident involving a single-vehicle is reported to have occurred in the 1200 block of Highway 97B.

The roads are reportedly slick due to weather conditions.

#BCHwy97B – reports of a major vehicle incident south of #SalmonArm at Black Road, assessment in progress, crews en route. Drive carefully and give emergency responders space. #Okanagan #Shuswap — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 16, 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision