Update: head-on collision closes highway near Enderby

Hwy. 97A remains closed following three-vehicle collision; police ask drivers to avoid the area

Traffic is stalled Jan. 5, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Update: 11:35 a.m.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of a crash on Highway 97A near Enderby, following a serious head-on collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Jan. 6 on the highway between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, about one kilometer south of Enderby.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area and to consult DriveBC for when the highway will re-open. said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The crash involved three vehicles. BC Ambulance Service has responded to assist, but police say the status of the vehicle occupants is unknown at this time.

The RCMP remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the incident. North- and southbound traffic is currently being re-routed to Back Enderby Road.

Original:

A vehicle incident south of Enderby has Wednesday traffic stalled as Highway 97A closes in both directions.

A multi-vehicle collision closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway near Canyon Road Jan. 6.

Several emergency vehicles are on scene.

It appears as though two vehicles collided sending one over the centre line, a semi-truck is stopped near the scene, it is unknown if it was involved at this time.

Details are scarce at the moment, but DriveBC said an assessment is underway.

Traffic is backed up and motorists are advised to take another route. Back Enderby Road and Canyon Road are open as possible detour routes.

Traffic is at a halt both ways on Hwy97 for what appears to be a serious crash just south of Enderby. Use alternate routes this morning pic.twitter.com/9FJEQfUpCB — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) January 6, 2021

