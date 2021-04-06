Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

RCMP say incident on Highway 1 involved two vehicles

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Police are warning motorists of a serious collision which has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous.

A statement issued by the Salmon Arm RCMP shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 says the collision involved two vehicles and required the closure of the highway as police investigate.

Drive BC reports the collision is near the highway’s intersection with Jessop Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has closed the highway east of #Sicamous near Jessop Road. Emergency services on scene, assessment in progress. Next update approximately 3:30PM

Info here: https://t.co/AtXBCQDwkL pic.twitter.com/vLne42Ol0l — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 6, 2021

Read More: COVID-19 case confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Read More: Canadian musicians to support Salmon Arm grandmothers with fundraising effort



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos