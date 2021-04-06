Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

Police are warning motorists of a serious collision which has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous.
A statement issued by the Salmon Arm RCMP shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 says the collision involved two vehicles and required the closure of the highway as police investigate.
Drive BC reports the collision is near the highway’s intersection with Jessop Road.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has closed the highway east of #Sicamous near Jessop Road. Emergency services on scene, assessment in progress. Next update approximately 3:30PM
Info here: https://t.co/AtXBCQDwkL pic.twitter.com/vLne42Ol0l
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 6, 2021
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter