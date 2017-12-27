Update: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Three Valley Gap after a collision that injured six people took place at approximately noon today, Dec. 27.

BC Emergency Health Services reports three ground ambulances and one air ambulance were sent to the scene of the crash. Two patients are reported to be in critical condition while four more were taken to hospital for treatment.

Both directions of the highway are shut down as of 2 p.m. and Drive BC reports an assessment is in progress.

There is currently no detour available.

Drive BC is reporting an estimated time of opening for the highway at 5 p.m. with the next assessment update taking place at 3:30 p.m.

One witness stopped in traffic is reporting they were told at approximately 1 p.m. that the wait would be at least four more hours.

Reports indicate multiple vehicles are involved.

More to come as information becomes available.