Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm

A serious collision near Carlin Hall, 20 kilometres west of Salmon Arm, has closed Highway 1

Several emergency vehicles have responded to what appears to be a serious motor vehicle collision about 20 kilometres west of Salmon Arm in the vicinity of Carlin Hall. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions about 20 kilometres west of Salmon Arm due to a motor vehicle collision.

The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. on an open stretch of highway by Carlin Hall in Tappen.

Although vehicles are already being removed from the highway, it appears police will be investigating for some time.

Some people involved have been taken to hospital by ambulance, and several emergency vehicles remain on scene. Flaggers are also on scene directing traffic.

More information as it becomes available.

