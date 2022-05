53 customers were without power on the morning of May 27

B.C. Hydro customers in the Lower Glenrosa neighbourhood may have found themselves without power just before 9a.m. on May 27.

The outage map on the company’s website said the affected area ranged from north of Glenway Court, to east of Woodell Road, south of Salloum Road, and west of Hwy. 97.

The suspected cause was a motor vehicle accident.

53 customers were affected. As of 10:15 a.m., crews are on-site to get customers back up and running.

