UPDATE: Collision, spill on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm cleared

Update, 1:00 p.m.
A collision that caused delays on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm has been cleared as of 1 p.m., according to DriveBC.
Original story:
A collision east of Salmon Arm has resulted in a material spill that’s causing delays on Highway 1 in both directions.
According to DriveBC, the collision occurred between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road around 11 a.m.
An assessment of the collision is in progress and an update is expected at 12 p.m.
Vehicle incident #BCHwy1 in the #Canoe area is causing delays. Please slow down and use caution. #SalmonArm #Sicamous
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 9, 2021
