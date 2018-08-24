Traffic is lined up on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous as emergency responders tend to a motor-vehicle collision. (DriveBC image)

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

  • Aug. 24, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Emergency services are responding to a motor-vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

Ambulances are en route to the collision, which is reported to have occurred on or near the four-laned section of highway in Malakwa. Eagle Valley Rescue Society members are on scene and report vehicle occupants involved were able to extricate themselves.

Traffic is stopped and lined up on the highway as emergency responders tend to the collision.

