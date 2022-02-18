Collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous kills Okanagan Falls woman and her child

A woman and her child were killed in a collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous on Feb. 17, 2022. (File photo)

A collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous killed a woman and her child.

According to Sgt. Chris Manseau, RCMP media relations, the collision occurred on Highway 1 near Kerr Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Manseau said the initial investigation indicates a 45-year-old woman from Okanagan Falls was travelling eastbound when she lost control of her pickup truck. She veered into the westbound lane and an oncoming semi-truck tried to avoid her but was unable to and t-boned her pickup.

The woman and her child, who will not be identified by police, died. The uninjured semi-truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said, “while the investigation remains in the very early stages, speed and alcohol have been ruled out and it appears that winter road conditions may have contributed to this tragic collision.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time,” he added.

