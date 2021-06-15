Collision slows rush hour traffic in Kelowna

Expect delays at K.L.O. Road and Richter Street on your commute Tuesday evening

A two-vehicle collision has the commute home in Kelowna taking a little longer on Tuesday evening.

As of 5:30 p.m., a crash involving a large-sized white SUV and a white Dodge pick-up truck is causing delays at the intersection of K.L.O. Road and Richter Street.

A witness on scene said it appears the white truck was turning off K.L.O. Road southbound onto Richter Street when the incident happened, but no telling what caused the accident or who struck who.

The collision occurred at K.L.O. Road and Richter Street, leaving Richter Street backed up headed northbound and K.L.O. backed up for anyone headed east.

No emergency crews are on scene yet.

