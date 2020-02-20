Collision stops southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

A collision on the Coquihalla Highway has blocked southbound lanes near the highway summit.
Southbound traffic was at a standstill Thursday afternoon after a collision involving at least one truck and two other vehicles, according to DriveBC webcam footage.
At least one ambulance and police cruiser were on scene shortly after 4:50 p.m., according to a witness.
DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.
Black Press Media has put a call out to BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP.
Report of a closure due to vehicle incident #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla SB before Zopkios. Expect delays, we're looking into it. #HopeBC #Merritt
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2020
More to come.
