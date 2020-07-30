Hot air balloon makes an expected landing at the Mcintosh Centre in Kelowna, B.C. on July 30. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Kelowna business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

A hot air balloon took many by surprise when it made an expected landing at MTS on Leckie Road in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m. on July 30 the hot air balloon could be seen floating above the dealerships on Enterprise Way, coming in close proximity to the buildings.

According to the RCMP, the abrupt landing was unscheduled but not due to an emergency.

“I think they were intending to come down at Spring Valley Middle School,” said an officer on scene.

”The wind kind of blew them down this way and so they weren’t in any distress but had to make a landing.”

Six occupants were aboard. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’
Next story
Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Just Posted

New child care spaces to benefit Central Okanagan parents

The new spaces are part of the province’s commitment to increase child care through the COVID-19 pandemic

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Kelowna business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Power outage in West Kelowna

The power will not be restored until noon, according to BC Hydro

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

40 Under 40: Chris Lewis

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

An artist’s story at Gallery 421 in Kelowna

Meet and greet with an Okanagan artist this Friday

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Morning Start: A summer season on Uranus lasts 42 years

Your morning start for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Most Read