The pink supermoon rises over the Shuswap on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (File photo)

The pink supermoon rises over the Shuswap on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (File photo)

Column: Looking forward to May supermoon, June solar eclipse

Great Outdoors by James Murray

  • Apr. 29, 2021 9:00 a.m.
  • News

By James Murray

Contributor

All I could do was gaze at it in absolute amazement.

For there, right in front of me, hanging in the night sky, was the largest full moon I’ve seen in years.

It truly did live up to its name – a super moon. As the night sky grew darker the moon seemed to take on a slight pinkish cast.

According to Wikipedia, a supermoon is said to occur when the moon is within 90 per cent of perigree or its closest approach to planet Earth in orbit. All I know is that the other night’s super moon lit up the night sky like a huge lantern.

April 26th’s full moon is also referred to as a full pink moon. In earlier times, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, names were given to each full moon of the year to help track the seasons. Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. However, 2021 will have two full moons, the one occurring on the 26th and another on May 26th. May’s full moon will be of particular interest for two reasons. It will be the closest supermoon of the year, sitting at a distance of 222,116.6 miles from Earth, about 100 miles closer than April’s supermoon. It will also coincide with a total lunar eclipse. It will also take on a reddish hue during the eclipse’s maximum which is referred to as a blood moon. There will be a solar eclipse on June 10th.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon are in a straight line or very close to that position and the moon either fully or partially penetrates into the shadow of the Earth. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon lines up between the sun and the Earth so that the moon either partially or completely obscures the sun. While a lunar eclipse occurs independent of the position of the observer, a solar eclipse occurs only in particular areas of the Earth.

Although the term supermoon has become a part of astronomical jargon in recent years, it is not an official astronomical term. In fact, it didn’t even exist until astrologer Richard Nolle coined the phrase in 1979. Nolle defined a supermoon as “a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90 per cent of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”

Since a supermoon full moon is closer to Earth than a normal full moon, it does appear larger—about seven per cent larger, technically speaking. However, unless one were somehow able to compare a normal full moon and a supermoon side by side in the sky, it would be nearly impossible to perceive that difference.

Read more: Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more:Did you see the halo moon last night?

The simplest and easiest way of seeing any full moon is to watch as it is in the process of rising or setting. Looking at the moon when it is close to the horizon makes it appear larger, due to a phenomenon called the moon illusion, which causes our mind to exaggerate the size of objects near the skyline.

All I know for sure is that come May 26th, I will be standing outside looking up at the moon and on June 10, I will be watching the eclipse. Remember to never look at the sun directly. Even during an eclipse the sun rays can cause permanent eye damage.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (USA), “the only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters. These special filters are used in eclipse glasses and hand-held solar viewers. Eclipse glasses are available for purchase at big-box stores, electronics supply outlets and online. Look for glasses that carry this certification insignia: ISO 12312-2.”

Let’s just hope there are clear skies for both events.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth
Next story
Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

Members of the Okanagan and Penticton Indian Bands are being asked to monitor for symptoms

School district staff can start to receive a COVID vaccine shot this week. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District staff to get COVID vaccine shot

Interior Health quickly sets up clinics for AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots this week

There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

Corinna Chong won the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher photo)
Kelowna writer wins 2021 CBC short story prize

Corinna Chong also teaches creative writing and publishing at Okanagan College

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 more Central Okanagan Schools

15 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures on IH’s school exposures webpage

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous residents comes to Kelowna

First Nations Health Authority is hosting the clinic at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR
KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Most Read