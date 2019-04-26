Okanagan Chain Gang, photo provided by member Garry McCracken

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

A Lake Country bike riding team and Oyama Zipline Adventure Park have teamed up to raise money for Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) with a ‘Wounded Warriors Day’ event.

Wounded Warriors Canada helps veterans, military and first responders who suffer from mental disorders as a result of the work they do to protect their communities.

READ MORE: Veteran tackles Tough Mudder

The event is on May 11, at the Oyama Zipline, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include lunch, raffles, a 50-50 draw and games for kids. There will also be a $40 zip tour and all proceeds raised will be donated to the foundation.

The Lake Country bike riding team, the Okanagan Chain Gang will be heading to France on June 6 to ride with a 100 plus bikers from across Canada to cycle 650 kilometres in six days. They will start from Deippe France, the site of Operation Jubilee in 1942 to Juno Beach, where Canadians went ashore as part of the 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy.

READ MORE: Secwepemc community honours veterans

“We will ride to honour the fallen soldiers while raising money for mental illness programs ran by Wounded Warriors Canada. WWC has a modo to ‘honour the fallen, help the living’ and that’s what we are doing. We are funding our own travels and all our money raised will go to WWC,” said Garry McCracken, a member of the Okanagan Chain Gang.

READ MORE: Lake Country men cycling in France to fundraise for veterans

McCracken said the goal is to raise $25,000, they have already raised $20,000 and hope to surpass their goal.

According to the WWC website, $15,000,000 has been invested in national, frontline programming since it was founded in 2007; helping two-thousand veterans and first responders and their families every year.

