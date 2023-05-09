Commercial development in Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood pushes ahead

The project is located at 940-1030 Frost Road, between Gordon Drive and Steele Road

A five-building commercial development in the Ponds neighbourhood is moving forward.

Council approved a development permit for the project at 940-1030 Frost Road, between Gordon Drive and Steele Road.

The buildings will provide approximately 36,000 square feet of commercial space.

“I’m really happy that this came forward,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart. “That is a big, beautiful piece of property and I think the residents are really, really happy and the developer is happy that after all these years it’s finally going forward.”

Phase one of the project, approved by council in 2022 and currently under construction, includes a grocery store and drug store.

Coun. Charlie Hodge said he felt the project lacked creativity given all the buildings had flat roofs, while Coun. Gord Lovegrove said he would like to see large canopy trees as part of the landscaping plan.

Staff told council the applicant needed to strike a balance between required parking and landscaping.

Lovegrove also pointed out there were no covered entrances on the buildings.

“It seems to be the second development permit we’ve seen where the covered entrance is not the flavour of the week when it comes to architectural design,” he added.

Coun. Luke Stack said he felt the developer has done an excellent job with the development.

“I think this mall is long overdue for the Upper Mission and I think people will be excited to see this come to fruition.”

