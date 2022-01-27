(District of Peachland)

(District of Peachland)

Commercial-residential development big deal for Peachland

The five-storey mixed-use building features commercial space and nearly 30 residential units

Peachland council has approved a major new development featuring a five-storey mixed-use building.

It’s slated to be built at 13th Street, Lake Avenue and San Clemente Ave.

“There are three commercial units on the bottom podium,” said Darin Schaal, director of planning and development services. “In addition to those units, there will be a parking garage for residential units, at grade. Then four-storeys of residential totalling 28-units.”

The developer that built The Gateway mixed-use development on Beach Ave. is behind the new project. Council gave its approval during their Tuesday (Jan. 25) regular meeting.

“So there were two items on the agenda,” said Schaal. “One was the rezoning and council adopted that unanimously. The other item was the form and character development permit, which they also approved.”

According to Schaal, there wasn’t much opposition to the development.

“No one attended the public hearing, but there were a few letters that were submitted,” he added.

It’s expected construction on the development will begin in the spring.

Read More: Large development proposal near Summerland defeated

Read More: Peachland dethrones Armstrong for Okanagan water conservation title

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Condosdevelopment

Previous story
Swindler pretends to be grandson, scams B.C. seniors out of $8,900
Next story
B.C. Crown says surprise new evidence could help Craig James’ defence

Just Posted

Rose Maunder will be teaching Canada’s only interpretive guide course this February in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Canada’s only Interpretive Guide course offered in Kelowna

(District of Peachland)
Commercial-residential development big deal for Peachland

REN Energy will source waste wood from ATCO Wood Products and other forest companies, as well as brush piles, to create Renewable Natural Gas in a new facility planned for Park Siding just outside of Fruitvale. Townsman file photo.
Allowable Okanagan timber cuts chopped by 20%

Racers try to catch up to the moose on the loose at the Kelowna Cup (Contributed)
Kelowna Cup back at Big White to raise money for women’s shelter