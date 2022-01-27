Commercial-residential development big deal for Peachland

Peachland council has approved a major new development featuring a five-storey mixed-use building.

It’s slated to be built at 13th Street, Lake Avenue and San Clemente Ave.

“There are three commercial units on the bottom podium,” said Darin Schaal, director of planning and development services. “In addition to those units, there will be a parking garage for residential units, at grade. Then four-storeys of residential totalling 28-units.”

The developer that built The Gateway mixed-use development on Beach Ave. is behind the new project. Council gave its approval during their Tuesday (Jan. 25) regular meeting.

“So there were two items on the agenda,” said Schaal. “One was the rezoning and council adopted that unanimously. The other item was the form and character development permit, which they also approved.”

According to Schaal, there wasn’t much opposition to the development.

“No one attended the public hearing, but there were a few letters that were submitted,” he added.

It’s expected construction on the development will begin in the spring.

