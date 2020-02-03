Transportation fees could be rising for school bus users in the Central Okanagan (File photo)

Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

If approved, fees would increase from $225 to $450 for school bus users

It could soon become a lot more costly for students to take school buses in the Central Okanagan.

The Central Okanagan Public School Transportation Steering Committee has recommended increasing school bus fees by 100 per cent annually from $225 to $450 for families in the district.

The committee said the fee hike is necessary to cover rising inflation, insurance, fuel and bus service costs.

READ MORE: Budget for Central Okanagan School District increased by $11M

As part of a public consultation process held last year, the committee also recommended to lower eligibility requirements for students requiring school bus services.

“Eligibility limits (should be) lowered for elementary students to three kilometres and for 3.6 kilometres for middle school students,” said the committee.

“More stops (should be) established in areas with challenging topography (rather) than flat areas to reflect more difficult walking conditions.”

According to Make a Future, a recruitment initiative created by the BC Public School Employers’ Association, the average relief school bus driver makes about $26.75 working in the Central Okanagan school district.

The proposed transportation changes will be reviewed by the school district’s Planning and Facilities Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Central Okanagan school district board of education will then vote on approving the transportation changes on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

If approved, the changes would come into effect on June 30, 2020.

