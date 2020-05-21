Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen announces funding for charities responding to COVID-19

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will provide $149,000 to help local charities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, made on May 21, is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the federal government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

This national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives with the community foundation. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is part of a series of emergency response measures by the federal government.

Starting on May 19, the community foundation has begun accepting applications for funding from qualified donees.

Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020.

Charities and community organizations are invited to visit www.cfso.net for eligibility and application details.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs’ has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada president.

“We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like CFSOS, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s contribution, our network will be able to unlock even more local impact for organizations serving vulnerable groups, helping us set the stage for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”

