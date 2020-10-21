The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative involves people interacting with horses as a way to release anxiety, stress and mental strain.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen accepting grant applications

“We got the idea from a successful initiative in the Lower Mainland,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the community foundation. “We are excited to offer it here; there has been so much recent coverage of the increasing stress and the toll the pandemic is taking on mental health, this seems like a perfect fit.”

Annika Voeltz a horse-assisted therapy worker, said the initiative can help people manage stress.

“Horses communicate with your very core, so everything on the outside, whether it’s stress, distractions or the layers you are putting on to protect yourself from life, simply seem to disappear and let you focus on your priorities,” she said.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen presents bursaries worth more than $40,000

A partnership between the community foundation the Canadian Mental Health Association and some horse-assisted therapists is offering the therapy to frontline workers at no cost to them.

Each donation of $75 funds one appreciation session.

For more information or to donate online, visit cfso.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1289 or contact the community foundation at www.cfso.net.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirushorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle
Next story
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

Just Posted

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for a Flair Air flight that departed Kelowna for Edmonton on Oct. 12. (Flair Air photo)
Another COVID-19 alert issued for YLW flight

The BCCDC has listed a Flair Air flight from Kelowna to Edmonton on Oct. 12 on its list of potential exposures

Tom Thomson painting from 1912-13. (Photo - Kelowna Art Gallery)
Early works by Group of Seven presented at Kelowna Art Gallery

The group of seven were responsible for the first major national art movement in Canada

From right to left: Silverado Socrates (Independent), Norm Letnick (Liberal), John Janmaat (Green) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian). (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates square off at forum

All candidates in the riding were in attendance except for BC NDP candidate Justin Kulik

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)
Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paul Singla walks towards his Penticton home on Heather Road in 2018 after CBSA officers raided it. (File photo)
Singla and Toor make first court appearances on immigration fraud

The Okanagan men had their cases adjourned until 2021

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

Most Read