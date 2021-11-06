Community fridge open to all in Lake Country

The new food security project aims to provide free and nutritious food 24/7

A new project aims to provide food security to Lake Country residents 24 hours a day.

Volunteers have set up the Lake Country Community Fridge, located at the Winfield United Church on Woodsdale Road. The volunteer-run structure contains a fridge, freezer and a dry goods area and is open 24/7.

The community fridge’s motto is simple: take what you need, leave what you can. Those in need of food can help themselves, and community members are welcome to contribute.

“I saw the Kelowna Community Fridge’s Facebook page and thought it was a much needed, valuable project! I asked them if they had plans to open one in Lake Country and they said it was a future idea, but encouraged me to get it going if I wanted,” said organizer Jackie Goode, who volunteers with All Are Family Outreach.

“I knew there is an existing need in Lake Country and it seemed like a worthwhile initiative to take on. I got in touch with Joan Kessler at the Winfield United Church and, coincidentally, she was thinking the same thing!”

When Goode contacted Kessler with the idea, things quickly began falling into place.

“Winfield United was excited to be asked to be the host site for the fridge and support this mutual aid project,” Kessler said.

Goode Properties provided the structure for the fridge, and the District of Lake Country provided support to help with ongoing costs.

“We are so grateful to all who have provided construction know-how to take the fridge from dream to reality,” said Kessler.

Items accepted at the community fridge include fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, dairy products, bread and pastries, canned or dried goods, hygiene items, beverages, frozen food, pre-made food (prepared by a licenced commercial kitchen) and pet food.

Food that has been opened cannot be accepted, nor can raw meat, seafood or alcohol.

Volunteers will do fridge checks and cleaning twice daily.

Other sponsors that contributed to the project include Coast Appliances for their building supplies and labour; EnGedi Homes for framing; Roof Centre for roofing materials; Okanagan Hardwood for flooring; Finepoint Electric for electrical supplies; Westkey Graphics for signage; Home Depot and MK’s Creations.

To support the project with a donation, send an e-transfer to lccfridge@gmail.com.

Brendan Shykora

food security